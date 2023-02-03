SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng, KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Durban - The SA Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal for Friday.
In Gauteng, Saws warns of slow moving thunderstorms across the province which could result in heavy downpours, impacting traffic in the afternoon, while thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain is expected in parts of Mpumalanga until 8pm.
Saws says similar weather conditions are predicted over parts of Limpopo until 11pm and over western parts of KZN and the Midlands.
This could lead to localised flooding at settlements, low lying roads and bridges.
Motorists are urged to take the weather warning into consideration when planning to travel as the roads will be wet and visibility reduced.
Meanwhile, Tropical storm Cheneso continues to wreak havoc in Madagascar. Dozens of people have been killed, while thousands have been left displaced, according to earth.com. Several areas have also suffered flash floods and landslides. According to NASA, the severe tropical storm first hit north-east Madagascar on January 19.
NASA also reported that Cheneso weakened as it moved towards the inland following by heavy rainfall.
As per Saws' last report on Cheneso, the tropical storm did not impact on weather in SA.
In a statement, Saws said based on guidance from numeric weather prediction models, the system is not expected to directly affect the country.
IOL