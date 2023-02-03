SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng, KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

In Gauteng, Saws warns of slow moving thunderstorms across the province which could result in heavy downpours, impacting traffic in the afternoon, while thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain is expected in parts of Mpumalanga until 8pm.

Durban - The SA Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal for Friday.

Saws says similar weather conditions are predicted over parts of Limpopo until 11pm and over western parts of KZN and the Midlands.

This could lead to localised flooding at settlements, low lying roads and bridges.

Motorists are urged to take the weather warning into consideration when planning to travel as the roads will be wet and visibility reduced.