SA Weather Services issues warning of heatwave for Northern Cape

The South African Weather Services said clear skies and offshore conditions are expected to result in persistently high temperatures over the Richtersveld Municipality in the Northern Cape between Wednesday and Friday.

Durban - An extreme heatwave warning has been issued for the Northern Cape.

SAWS explained that when temperatures are extremely high, people's abilities to cool themselves is reduced.

"This can be a real threat that leads to hypothermia. In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heatstroke which can prove fatal if medical attention is not sought immediately," SAWS said.

The hot weather is expected to have adverse effects on vegetation and can contribute to veld fires.