SA Weather Services issues warning of heatwave for Northern Cape

Durban - An extreme heatwave warning has been issued for the Northern Cape.
The South African Weather Services said clear skies and offshore conditions are expected to result in persistently high temperatures over the Richtersveld Municipality in the Northern Cape between Wednesday and Friday.
SAWS explained that when temperatures are extremely high, people's abilities to cool themselves is reduced.
"This can be a real threat that leads to hypothermia. In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heatstroke which can prove fatal if medical attention is not sought immediately," SAWS said.
The hot weather is expected to have adverse effects on vegetation and can contribute to veld fires.
This is the second time the province has been hit by much hot conditions.
According to ER24 many people spend large amounts of time outdoors. Heat injuries can occur when our bodies lose necessary body fluids when our bodies produce sweat. These injuries can be severe and can lead to death if untreated
The signs and symptoms of heat injuries are:
- Cramps
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Dizziness
- Weakness
- Fainting
- Seizures
Here are a few tips to beat-the-heat:
- Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.
- Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated as well.
- Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink as well.
- Try to keep out of direct sunlight.
- Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.
- Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated.
- If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children around you.
- Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.
- Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle even with a window open.
IOL