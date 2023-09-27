SANDF engineers called to assist as Cape storm mop up operations continue

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been requested to allow engineers and experts from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist on the roads after a storm battered Cape regions at the long weekend. This was heard on Wednesday when Premier Alan Winde, members of his Cabinet, and Western Cape Government officials provided the latest update on the response to the disaster.

Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said they had in writing requested the president to ask for SANDF’s assistance. After reiterating that the N1 is open, Bredell said: “We are aware that SANDF have experts and engineers when it comes to roadworks and bricks work so we have asked the president if the engineers can help and assist us by building a mobile bridge but it will not happen over a day or two. It is a long process.” Bredell said that they have also asked for aerial support. They have received notice that they will be getting helicopters that will be stationed in Overstrand.

The storm has resulted in higher dam levels. On average, Bredell said the dams in the Western cape is 97.78% full, adding that it is the highest in last ten years. “On the one hand, we are very grateful for that, but obviously something we will manage going forward.” In terms of weather, the Western Cape province can expect better weather in the coming days. On Friday, there will be another cold front but it will be a lighter one. During the briefing, it was heard that there are many people cut off in De Doorns, which they hope to get to soon.