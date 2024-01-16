Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for parts of the country. According to Saws, showers and thunderstorms are expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Tuesday.

"Some of these thunderstorms have the potential to become severe, resulting in heavy downpours, excessive lightning, hail and strong winds," the weather forecaster said. This is expected to lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas, roads and bridges. Saws further warned of heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal.

Parts of the country have seen heavy downpours throughout the festive season and the start of 2024. IOL previously reported on how South Africans have had to endure bouts of extreme weather in the form of heavy rains and floods, snow, hail storms, and tornadoes across the country. Last week, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Gauteng searched for a woman reported missing in Rivonia.

The NSRI said the woman's car was swept away in flash floods. "The vehicle had been located but the sole occupant of the vehicle was missing and suspected to have been swept down river in the flash floods," the rescue service said. In another incident, a man had to be rescued after his car was swept away as he was passing over a low lying bridge at the Jukskei River.