Severe thunderstorms to hit KZN

Rustenburg - The SA Weather Service has forecast inclement weather conditions across the uMgungundlovu and Harry Gwala Districts, moving toward the uThukela District in KwaZulu-Natal. Severe thunderstorms can be expected in these areas going into the evening on Monday.

According to the SA Weather Service, the storms will be accompanied by hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and severe lightning. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal said it had placed all disaster management teams on high alert, and it urged communities to exercise the utmost caution as these inclement weather conditions posed a serious risk to human life. “The inclement weather conditions are expected to bring heavy rains, hailstorms and the possibility of lightning in several areas.

“Communities are urged to heed weather warnings and ensure that they take all the necessary safety precautions,” said MEC Sipho Hlomuka. He said people should avoid crossing flooded rivers in rural areas, animals should be moved to a safe place, and all unnecessary outdoor activities should be postponed. “Ensure children are kept away from flooded streams and rivers during stormy conditions. Disaster management teams will continue to monitor all areas that are prone to weather-related incidents,” he said.

The Msunduzi Municipality showed a photograph of hailstorms in the Pietermaritzburg area on its Facebook page. “HAILSTORM WARNING: Roads are wet and slippery in the Pietermaritzburg area - proceed cautiously,“ the municipality captioned the photograph. IOL