Severe weather conditions wreak havoc across Cape Town, cause power outages

Cape Town has been hit by a series of severe weather-related incidents, affecting informal settlements and formal housing areas and caused outages in a number of areas. Reports of house flooding in formal housing areas have emerged from Durbanville, Bo-Kaap, Schaapkraal, Bellville South, Belhar, Sandvlei Macassar, Strand, Gordons Bay, and Knorhoek.

“Emergency services have assisted four persons trapped in a house in Strand and evacuated them to Strand Fire station. The roof was blown off a private property in the CBD, while a NUTEC dwelling in Hout Bay was also damaged due to wind,” said Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell, adding that assessments will determine exact damage. According to Powell, informal settlements in Shuku-Shukma, Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan Sandvlei Macassar, Old Faure Driftsands, Mfuleni, and Bellville South have been heavily affected. Electricity Woes

The weather has not only caused flooding but has also taken a toll on the city's electricity supply. Areas affected include Philippi, Gugulethu, Eastridge, Steenberg, Wetton, Bellville, Plattekloof, Green Point, and Pinati Estate. Storm related damage often leads to area outages and the restoration times are being impacted by the damaged infrastructure and ongoing stormy weather.