South Africa is currently grappling with severe weather conditions that have prompted a series of warnings, impacting various regions of the country. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued alerts and advisories for an array of weather-related issues, ranging from hailstorms to flooding.

In Gauteng, the arrival of a massive storm at the weekend has set off alarms, particularly in the southwest and southern regions. On Sunday, there were reports of a hailstorm in Katlehong. SAWS has also issued a warning for Monday for the Eastern Cape. The province is under an Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rain. According to SAWS, this warning highlights the risk of flooding in settlements and on roads, posing a danger to life and property. Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) coast faces an even graver situation with an Orange Level 6 warning for Monday. Heavy and disruptive rainfall is anticipated along the KZN coast and its adjacent interior, particularly the southern coast. Widespread flooding is possible, and residents are advised to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines.

Looking ahead, the weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday, suggests that rain and showers will be confined to the eastern areas of the country on Tuesday. However, fine and warm weather may be expected elsewhere. On Wednesday, fine and hot to warm conditions are predicted, offering relief amidst the ongoing weather challenges. South Africans are encouraged to stay updated on the latest weather alerts, heed safety recommendations, and take necessary precautions to ensure their well-being in the face of this challenging weather.