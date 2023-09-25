Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level two warning for thunderstorms in Gauteng.
The changes are expected from between 1pm and 11pm on Monday.
A level two warning is given to weather events with a high likelihood, but a minor impact.
The weather has a potential of damaging winds, falling trees, and flying debris.
⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) September 25, 2023
📆WHEN: MONDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2023
⏰TIME: 13:00-23:59
📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG
🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:
•DAMAGING WINDS
•FALLING TREES
•FLYING DEBRIS
Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services said it will be on high alert following the level two warning.
“The City of Tshwane shares borders with municipalities in Limpopo and Gauteng and Mpumalanga and will closely monitor areas in the jurisdiction of Tshwane for any possible emergency situations,” said Emergency services spokesperson Thabo Mabaso.
“We further call on residents to be vigilant and immediately report any fire or rescue incidents on 107-toll free or 012 358 6300/6400,’’ he added.
Mabaso said residents are encouraged to monitor warnings and alerts issued by SAWS and other government agencies.
Last week, heavy wind storms were experienced in parts of Gauteng leaving some houses and other areas plunged into darkness.
Mabaso said there were no injuries or any deaths reported after the freak storm.
IOL