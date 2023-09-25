Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng

The changes are expected from between 1pm and 11pm on Monday.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level two warning for thunderstorms in Gauteng.

A level two warning is given to weather events with a high likelihood, but a minor impact.

The weather has a potential of damaging winds, falling trees, and flying debris.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services said it will be on high alert following the level two warning.