‘Typical winter weekend ahead,’ says SA Weather Service as cold front sweeps in

Durban - The South African Weather Service said on Friday that citizens can expect a typical winter weekend ahead of them, with cold fronts hitting some parts of the country. “There is a mild cold front expected to hit the Western Cape this weekend. They can expect some cold temperatures. But other than that, it will be your typical winter weekend ahead,” said the SAWS forecasting department.

The Free State will see temperatures drop below zero in its southern regions, with Bloemfontein and Fauresmith expecting a low of -1 and -3. Sunny conditions are expected in the North West, with an average high of around 22 degrees celsius. Vryburg is the only area expected to see temperatures drop to minus one. Cold temperatures are expected to hit Mpumalanga, with Mbombela expecting a low of nine and a high of 19 degrees.

In Limpopo, temperatures are expected to be in the lower twenties, with the south-western parts [Bela-Bela and Thabazimbi] expecting a low of two degrees. Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/IiQq1mByoN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2022 Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expecting the coldest temperature this weekend, with a low of minus four degrees. Springbok, Garies and Alexander Bay are expecting sunny conditions. The Western Cape will see low temperatures below ten degrees, with Cape Town expecting a high of 20 degrees and a low of 10 degrees.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/VbuIM2b3GW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2022 Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/AX9FwjmPEM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2022 In the Eastern Cape, Gqebera is expecting a low of six degrees and a high of 21. The rest of the province will see temperatures range in the low twenties. The southern parts of Gauteng can expect temperatures to drop below zero, while Johannesburg is expected to have a low of three and a high of 20. Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/5NDVhYPk9D — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2022 Durban will be warm as usual, with temperatures along the coast expecting to hit an average low of 14 degrees and a high of 20.

The rest of KwaZulu-Natal can expect temperatures to range in the low teens, with Underberg expecting a low of minus two. Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 30.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/LVcBK7bDeF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2022 IOL