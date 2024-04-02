Independent Online
Tuesday, April 2, 2024

US Atlantic braces for ‘record’ hurricane season

Cubans repair a roof in San Juan y Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, on September 27, 2022 after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Picture: Adalberto Roque / AFP

Published 9m ago

US forecaster AccuWeather expects an above-average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season with a near-record number of 20-25 storms and direct impacts in parts of Florida, Texas and the Carolinas.

“The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes, and direct U.S. impacts,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva. “All indications are pointing toward a very active and potentially explosive Atlantic hurricane season in 2024.”

US forecaster AccuWeather expects an above-average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season with a near-record number of 20-25 storms and direct impacts in parts of Florida, Texas and the Carolinas. Graphic shows 2024 forecast and costliest Atlantic hurricane seasons.

In addition to the 20 to 25 named storms forecast, Accuweather predicts eight to 12 of those strengthening into hurricanes and four to six storms potentially directly impacting the United States.

With signs pointing to a super-charged hurricane season, DaSilva said 2024 could go down in the record books.

“There is a 10% to 15% chance of 30 or more named storms this year. Surpassing 30 would break the record set in 2020,” said DaSilva.

Last year, of 19 named storms, only four directly impacted the US:

  • Hurricane Idalia, which hit Florida as a Category 3 storm in August.
  • Tropical Storm Harold soaked southern Texas in August.
  • Tropical Storm Ophelia brought gusty wind and rough surf to North Carolina in September.
  • Lee swiped the New England Coast as a tropical rainstorm before landfall in Nova Scotia.

Graphic News

Related Topics:

weather phenomenaweather forecastweather statistichurricaneUnited States