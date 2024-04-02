US forecaster AccuWeather expects an above-average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season with a near-record number of 20-25 storms and direct impacts in parts of Florida, Texas and the Carolinas. “The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes, and direct U.S. impacts,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva. “All indications are pointing toward a very active and potentially explosive Atlantic hurricane season in 2024.”

US forecaster AccuWeather expects an above-average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season with a near-record number of 20-25 storms and direct impacts in parts of Florida, Texas and the Carolinas. Graphic shows 2024 forecast and costliest Atlantic hurricane seasons. In addition to the 20 to 25 named storms forecast, Accuweather predicts eight to 12 of those strengthening into hurricanes and four to six storms potentially directly impacting the United States. With signs pointing to a super-charged hurricane season, DaSilva said 2024 could go down in the record books. “There is a 10% to 15% chance of 30 or more named storms this year. Surpassing 30 would break the record set in 2020,” said DaSilva.