WATCH: TV journalist blown away in hectic Joburg hailstorm

Durban - eNCA journalist, Manqoba Mchunu, has been hailed a hero after he bravely continued to report on this week’s storm in Gauteng, despite being pelted by golf ball-size hail stones. In the video, Mchunu is doing a live crossing giving an update on the search for congregants who drowned in the Jukskei River at the weekend. He is seen struggling to hold up his black branded umbrella as the hail stones continue to rain down. Seconds later, he is blown out of the camera’s view.

Mchunu later shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “Respect mother nature! That hail storm was hectic and brutal. Thanks for the support and well wishes.” Tweeps commenting on the tweet, said they were glad he was okay.

Respect mother nature! That hail storm was hectic and brutal. Thanks for the support and well wishes. pic.twitter.com/csHUtEjHUC — Manqoba Mchunu (@ManqobaMchunu) December 5, 2022 On Monday, Gauteng residents ducked for cover during a hail storm.

“Just had a monster of a hail storm hit our area… it was proper scary!” said resident Dwayne Leonard. Dwayne Leonard shows the size of the hail stones that fell in his yard. Picture: Dwayne Leonard.

Picture: Dwayne Leonard. Picture: Dwayne Leonard. The SA Weather Services has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, hail and strong winds for the central areas of Limpopo.

“This could lead to localised flooding of formal and informal settlements that could make driving conditions difficult and leading to minor accidents due to slippery roads,” SAWS said. The forecaster has also issued an Orange Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours and hail as well as strong damaging winds over the south-western areas of Limpopo. SAWS said this could lead to a disruption of municipality services.