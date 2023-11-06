Weather warning: Severe thunderstorms to hit parts of South Africa

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a weather warning as it forecasts severe thunderstorms, strong winds and rainfall over the central and eastern regions of the country. Low temperatures are expected over most parts of the country, Saws said on Monday.

“Showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country, but widespread in places over the south-eastern parts of the country. Temperatures are expected to drop in most parts of the country. “Orange Level 5 and Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorm alerts are expected in places over the central parts of the country,” Saws said. Picture: Supplied/Saws The Orange Level 5 warning is expected to affect eastern Free State, south-eastern parts of the North West, south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga, and western KwaZulu-Natal.

These areas could also experience flooding under the Level 5 warning. There’s also a 30% chance of rainfall expected along the Western Cape coastline, in areas like Cape Town and George. The Northern Cape can expect warm temperatures from Tuesday until Thursday.

By Wednesday, the inclement weather appears to be pushing northward, up along the KZN coastline and towards Musina in the north, with temperatures remaining cool. By Thursday, most of the dark clouds will have cleared up. “Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected [on Thursday] along the central parts of Mpumalanga, the western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as along the Eastern Cape coast between East London and Port Edward.”