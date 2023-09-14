Western and Northern Cape, brace yourselves for severe weather conditions this weekend

Residents and travelers heading to the Western and Northern Cape are urged to take caution as severe weather conditions can be expected this weekend. From September 15 to16, very cold, wet, and windy conditions are expected.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds, as well as a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds, both valid for September 15. Additionally, a yellow level 4 warning for waves is in effect from September 15 to 17, heightening the need for caution along the coast. As the weekend approaches, it's time to take a look at the weather forecast for the rest of the country for Friday and Saturday.

From sunny and warm to severe weather warnings, South Africans can expect a range of weather conditions across its regions over the next two days. Friday Those living in the south-western areas of the country are better of cancelling plans if they are outside as they can expect rain and showers. The good news for the rest of the country is that they can anticipate fine and warm conditions, must be nice.

Saturday The weather outlook for Saturday indicates that rain and showers are likely to dampen the spirits over the south and eastern areas of the country. For most other regions, including the central and northern parts, it will be a pleasant day with fine and warm weather.