Western Cape police seek information from families of murdered victims

Cape Town – Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said police are also urging anyone with information pertaining to suspects who may be involved to come forward. In the first incident, police are trying to identify a victim believed to be in his forties who was found on April 12 just before 8pm.

Van Wyk said the man was found with gunshot wounds and found in a ditch at the back of the Chris Hani informal settlement in Asanda Village. In the second incident, police are also trying to identify a man who was shot in the head in Lwandle on May 8, at about 6pm. “He was admitted to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Tygerberg hospital where he succumbed due to the serious head injury. He is estimated to be in his early thirties.

“In both incidents, cases of murder were opened and are being investigated by Lwandle police detectives. “At this stage, the motive of the killings is still unknown,” van Wyk said. Police are urging anyone with information regarding the two incidents or who may know the victims and their families to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Thandokazi on 082 4112 735 or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.