Wife cut into pieces with angle grinder, allegedly after domestic dispute

Durban: The MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the killing of a woman after an alleged domestic dispute. MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza sent her heartfelt condolences to the family of Philisiwe Mvubu, 46, who was allegedly killed in front of her child after a quarrel with a person known to her in the Mkhazini area, KwaMakhutha, over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of murder was opened at KwaMakhutha SAPS. Gwala said it is alleged the 46-year-old woman was stabbed by a known suspect while at Umkhazini area, after a domestic dispute. “She sustained multiple stab wounds to the body. She was declared dead at the scene. The matter is still under investigation.“

Khoza said: “It is alleged that the man used an angle grinder to cut the victim into pieces and left her to die while locked inside their house.” Her nephew discovered her body lying in a pool of blood. Khoza condemned the incident. She said the killing of women in the province was worrying.

“It is very sad that a child has to go through such trauma. Our sympathies are with the family at this difficult time and, as the department, we will support them in all ways possible.” She said a team of social workers had been dispatched to provide psychosocial support to the family. "Our social workers will also assist the child who witnessed this brutal incident. We will ensure that the child gets counselling in order to be able to deal with what he witnessed and be able to move on with his life."