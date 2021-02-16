Wife in court for allegedly organising husband’s Valentine’s Day murder

Pretoria - A Limpopo woman accused of being the mastermind behind her husband’s murder appeared at the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court alongside three accomplices. Ntanganedzeni Winnie Mudau, 34, was arrested on December 18 at Mpheni Village for allegedly masterminding the murder of her businessman husband, Azwifaneli Mudau, 37, who was the owner of Riyalivhuwa Electrical Engineering. She appeared in court on Monday with three alleged accomplices, Dakalo Makhavhu, Tshivhanwaho Simon and Tshililo Madega Takalane Ndou, aged between 23 and 35. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said their arrest followed an incident where the victim was accosted by a group of assailants and shot dead in front of his gate in Thohoyandou on Valentine’s Day last year. “Two of the suspects were arrested after they allegedly robbed a post office at Masia and were later linked to the murder of the said businessman. Further police investigations revealed that the woman allegedly hired the suspects to kill her husband,” said Ngoepe.

According to Ngoepe, Makavhu, Simon and Ndou are facing additional charges of business robbery.

“They were denied bail and their cases were postponed to Friday, February 19 for further police investigations,” said Ngoepe.

In a separate case, a 32-year-old man appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court ast month following his arrest in connection with the murder of his 53-year-old wife.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave inside their shack in Nwadzekudzeku village in Giyani, Limpopo police said at the time.

“The couple was reportedly staying together in the area. The local residents apparently became curious when they noticed that there were no movements in the yard for the entire day on Wednesday, January 6.

“This after the couple was allegedly heard arguing the previous evening around 9.30pm," Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The neighbours decided to check, and on entering the premises they could see traces of blood through the window of the house.

“Some of the community members were met by (an) unpleasant smell coming from a shack that had been erected in front of the house. They then decided to forcefully open the door of the shack after their calls went unanswered, and discovered the shallow grave," Mojapelo said.

Police were immediately called to the scene and the body of a 53-year-old woman was exhumed from the shallow grave that had been dug inside the shack. A manhunt was launched and the 32-year-old was arrested.

