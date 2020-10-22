Woman appears over R4.8m Covid-19 awareness campaigns that allegedly never happened

Pretoria – Pumla Gambula appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Mthatha Regional Court on Thursday over alleged Covid-19 fraud amounting to R4.8 million in the OR Tambo District Municipality.

The 48-year-old sole director of Phathiluzwi Training Institution Pty Limited was granted R20 000 bail.

Her case has been postponed to October 30 to afford her an opportunity to secure representation, the Hawks said in a statement.

Her arrest follows a three-month investigation into Covid-19 awareness services which were allegedly enver conducted.

’’It is alleged that the company and its sole director intentionally submitted fraudulent documents to various municipalities purporting that she conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns for the prevention and containment of the Covid-19 pandemic to the rural communities of Port St Johns, King Sabatha Dalindyebo and Mhlonto local municipalities.