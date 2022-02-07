Woman arrested for breaking into Johannesburg council offices faces charges of trespassing, burglary

Gauteng: A 37-year-old woman who was arrested allegedly for breaking into the City of Johannesburg offices in the early hours on Monday morning, is due to appear in court soon. According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the woman who was arrested by the Johannesburg Metro police faces charges of business burglary, trespassing and possession of suspected stolen property.

“She will appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court in the next 48 hours.” Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse told news channel eNCA that she had received a call at 2am about a suspect in the building. “She was caught in the act according to our security officers at the metro centre,” Phalatse said, adding that the council had had an earlier break-in on January 24, where a woman was caught on CCTV camera breaking into the legal and development planning departments.