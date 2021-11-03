Woman found dead in shopping mall on KZN North Coast

Durban: A woman was found dead in a mall on Ireland Street in the Verulam CBD on Wednesday morning. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, said they received several calls from shoppers requesting assistance for the woman who had collapsed and became unresponsive.

“On arrival, Rusa medics assessed the individual and found that she showed no signs of life. “The deceased appeared to be in her late fifties or early sixties. Reaction officers managed to establish that she was from Phoenix.” Balram said they made contact with the victim’s family.