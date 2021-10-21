Woman mauled by pair of pitbulls while delivering newspapers in Durban

Durban – A woman who was mauled by two pitbulls in Glen Anil on Wednesday afternoon is in a stable condition. Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said paramedics responded to a dog bite on Bougainvillea Drive and Honeysuckle Place in Glen Anil, Durban North.

“Reports from the scene indicate that while delivering newspapers a 30-year-old female had been mauled by a pair of pitbulls. “Members of the public intervened to free the lady from the dogs. “When medics arrived on scene they found that the lady had sustained multiple dog bites to her lower torso.

“The patient was treated on scene by medics and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said no case was reported to police. Last month a municipal worker was seriously injured and taken to hospital after he was attacked by four dogs in Verulam.