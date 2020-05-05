Woman's burnt, decomposed body found in Hillcrest bush
Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a female was found in Hillcrest on Monday.
According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the body of an unknown female was found down a 10 metre embankment.
The body, which was found in Mkhiza Road in the Embo area in Hillcrest was partially decomposed and had been burnt.
Gwala said members from Durban SAPS Search and Rescue, Durban K9 Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search and Rescue were called out to recover the body.
She said the body was recovered using a rescue stokes basket and high angle rope rescue system and hauled up to the roadway where it was handed over to members from Hillcrest SAPS.
Gwala concluded that investigations were ongoing.
A week ago the decomposed body of an adult male was found floating in the Umgeni River in Durban.
