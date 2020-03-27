101-year-old Italian recovers from Covid-19

Rome - A 101-year-old man in the coastal Italian city of Rimini has recovered from Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which has infected a total of 80 589 people in the country and has claimed the lives of 8 215 others.

Italian news reports said that the man, referred to only as "Mr. P.", is believed to be the oldest person to recover from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Gloria Lisi, Vice-Mayor of Rimini, Mr. P., who was born in 1919, was admitted to the Rimini hospital -- Ospedale Infermi di Rimini -- a week ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a televised interview on Thursday, Lisi said that as the patient began to recover it became "the story everyone talked about" in the hospital.

"Everyone saw hope for the future of all of us in the recovery of a person more than 100 years old," Lisi said.