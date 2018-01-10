Emden, Germany - An 84-year-old man is accused of using a gun to force a 77-year-old woman to have sex with him in the city of Emden in the north of the country.

Several weapons with ammunition were discovered during a search of the man's flat in the village of Krummhoern on Wednesday, the local public prosecutor and police force said on Thursday.

A police officer confiscated the man's gun licence.

The man is believed to have carried other attacks since November 2016, the prosecutor and police said.

dpa