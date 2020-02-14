Britain's Prince. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

London - Prince Harry’s team has held talks with Goldman Sachs – but he insists it was to benefit his charities rather than bolster his and Meghan’s brand. The Duke of Sussex’s associates are said to have started discussions with the bank – one of the world’s richest – in November, when the couple were preparing to become "financially independent".

It raises the prospect of Harry following in the footsteps of David Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow by speaking at one of the US global giant’s ‘Talks at GS’ events.

Stars are not paid a fee for an appearance, but PR experts speculated it could pave the way for a lucrative future relationship with the bank. Previous GS speakers also include Bob Iger, the Disney chief to whom Harry was caught on camera pitching for voiceover work for Meghan.

Last week the duke and duchess made their first private appearance since quitting as senior royals, at a conference for bank JP Morgan in Florida. They refused to confirm if they were paid to attend the event, where they mixed with some of America’s richest men and women.