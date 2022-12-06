Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Al Jazeera files lawsuit in International Criminal Court over journalist's killing

This handout file picture obtained from a former colleague of Al-Jazeera's late veteran TV journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh (Akleh), shows her reporting from Jerusalem on June 12, 2021. Al-Jazeera said Abu Aqleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service was shot dead by Israeli troops early on May 11, 2022 as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. But Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was likely that Palestinian gunfire killed her.

This handout file picture obtained from a former colleague of Al-Jazeera's late veteran TV journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh (Akleh), shows her reporting from Jerusalem on June 12, 2021. Al-Jazeera said Abu Aqleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service was shot dead by Israeli troops early on May 11, 2022 as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. But Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was likely that Palestinian gunfire killed her.

Published 1h ago

Share

Al Jazeera said on Tuesday that it had filed a lawsuit in the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

Story continues below Advertisement

The lawsuit came after a investigation by the television news network’s legal team on the case, Al Jazeera said on Twitter.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that no one would question Israeli soldiers, after Al Jazeera filed a lawsuit in the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach to us about morals of combat, certainly not the Al Jazeera network,” Lapid said.

More on this

Abu Akleh was shot during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in May.

Meanwhile, Israel has said that it would not co-operate with any external investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, according to Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

Media reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had launched a probe into the killing of the Palestinian-American reporter, who was shot while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in May, wearing a protective press vest and helmet.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The US Justice Ministry's decision to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a serious mistake,” Gantz said.

REUTERS

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

medianews mediacourttrial (court)IsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine Conflict

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters