Al Jazeera files lawsuit in International Criminal Court over journalist's killing

Al Jazeera said on Tuesday that it had filed a lawsuit in the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The lawsuit came after a investigation by the television news network’s legal team on the case, Al Jazeera said on Twitter.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that no one would question Israeli soldiers, after Al Jazeera filed a lawsuit in the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach to us about morals of combat, certainly not the Al Jazeera network,” Lapid said.