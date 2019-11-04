New York - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Monday she is sorry for blocking a former Brooklyn elected official from her Twitter account after he was critical of her.
In a statement, the Democrat said she had reconsidered her decision, as part of the settlement of a federal lawsuit that Dov Hikind had brought against her this year.
"Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them," she said. "In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind."
Hikind, a former New York state Assemblyman, said he was blocked from Ocasio-Cortez's extremely popular @AOC campaign account, which has 5.7 million followers, after he criticized her comments comparing border detention camps to concentration camps.
Hikind was pleased with the representative's comments. "I couldn't ask for much more at this point," he said.