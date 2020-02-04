FILE PHOTO: Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune claps during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers

World- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pardoned more than 3,000 prisoners on Tuesday as he seeks to win support after months of political turmoil. Prisoners who are serving sentences less than six months were pardoned.

Tebboune, elected in December in a vote opposed by a huge protest movement seeking the replacement of the entire ruling elite, has said his top priority is to restore confidence.

Thousands of people are still protesting every Friday, but the numbers appear to have waned since Tebboune's election and his offer of talks with the opposition.

Last month he also ordered the release of dozens of people who had been detained for taking part in the protests.