Amazon removes ads for child-like sex dolls at French government’s insistence

Moscow - The French branch of the US-based multinational e-commerce company, Amazon, has removed all advertisements of sex dolls that resemble children, in response to outcries on the matter from the country’s authorities, French Minister of State for Children and Families Adrien Taquet said on Monday.

Last week, several public associations, including the anti-pedophilia AIVI group, warned the French government of the marketing of child-like sex dolls on Amazon, demanding legal consequences for the company.

"Following the alerts of the associations that I thank, I asked @AmazonFrance to end the marketing on their platform of sex dolls resembling to children … which Amazon France immediately did, committing to remain vigilant. Eradicating child sex abuse in our society is the responsibility of everyone," Taquet wrote on Twitter.

The media reported that the ad links, initially specified by the associations in their appeal to the government, were no longer accessible on Monday.

In a similar case in the UK in April 2018, Amazon removed child-like sex dolls from being sold after facing criticism by the authorities and the public, which suggested those purchasing the dolls might abuse children.