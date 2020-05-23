Americans hit the road during Covid-19

WASHINGTON - Americans are back on the road after more than two months of coronavirus lockdowns that kept them homebound, with beach-area traffic tripling since the low point in mid-April, reports showed.

As the country heads into the long Memorial Day holiday weekend that traditionally kicks off the summer vacation season, traffic in some areas is even expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger car travel in US beach counties has more than doubled since Easter, according to data by transportation analytics company StreetLight Data. At Maryland’s Ocean City beach resort, car activity was four times higher, compared to only a 5% increase during the same period in 2019.

“That’s an indication that part of the reason why people are on the move is to go somewhere nice and summery,” StreetLight Data Chief Executive Laura Schewel said.

While US traffic is still down some 50%, road use has more than tripled since its low point during Easter, when more than 90% of the US population was under some form of lockdown order, StreetLight Data showed.