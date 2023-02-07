ANC calls on international community to send humanitarian aid to Türkiye, Syria

Cape Town – The ANC has called on the international community to send humanitarian aid to the ravaged countries of Türkiye and Syria after a major earthquake struck the two countries. This came after more than 5 000 people were killed. But the authorities and experts have warned that the death toll will rise further.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said they sympathised with the people of Türkiye and Syria. She said the earthquake had caused a humanitarian crisis in the two countries. The UN and other countries have sent in relief packages in both Syria and Türkiye.

Bhengu-Motsiri said they called on many countries to help in providing aid and other forms of assistance. She said the damage caused by the earthquake and subsequent tremors was enormous. “Our hearts also go out to survivors of the earthquake who remain under medical care as well as families who are still missing their loved ones. This national disaster has caused a humanitarian crisis in both countries. We call on the global community, including multinational institutions, to join efforts in ensuring the distribution of the much-needed aid and all other forms of humanitarian assistance for the two countries,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

The EFF also sent its condolences to Türkiye and Syria and called on the UN to intervene. “The death toll in Türkiye and Syria due to the devastating earthquakes is over 5 000 people and continues to rise. The EFF calls for the UN to send immediate aid, for all sanctions on Syria to be suspended and for a ceasefire in the war in Syria,” said the EFF. [email protected]

