Bogota - Argentinian lawmaker Hector Olivares died Sunday after being shot in Buenos Aires's Congressional Plaza three days earlier, his party confirmed.
Olivares, a lawmaker with the centrist Union Civica Radical (UCR) party, was shot by individuals sitting in a parked car as he was walking near the Argentine Congress with government aide Miguel Yadon early Thursday.
Yadon was also shot and died at the scene.
"Hector Olivares died," UCR said in a tweet late Sunday. "We will demand justice and that the killers serve an effective sentence."
"All those involved in the attack on lawmaker Olivares and Miguel Yadon have been detained, one day after committing the crime, thanks to the impressive work of our community forces," Argentinian President Mauricio Macri said on Friday.
Six people were arrested following the attack, Telam state news agency reported, adding that all six were "part of a gypsy clan."
On Friday, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said that Yadon appeared to be the target of the attack. "A mafia clan ... killed a person over issues of a personal nature," she said.dpa