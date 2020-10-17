NewsWorld
People walk in a residential area that was allegedly damaged by shelling during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan. File picture: Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo via AP
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on 'humanitarian ceasefire'

Moscow - Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on a new "humanitarian ceasefire" to come into force at midnight (2000 GMT) on Saturday, both foreign ministries said.

The statements had the same wording and come a week after the imposition of a short-lived Russian brokered ceasefire, which both sides blamed the other for breaking shortly after it came into force.

The agreement comes after calls to both sides by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urging them to adhere to the ceasefire.

France's Elysee Palace meanwhile put out a statement saying the agreement came "after French mediation over the last few days and hours, in co-ordination with the co-chairs of the Minsk group [Russia and the US]".

"This ceasefire must be unconditional and strictly respected by the two sides," the statement said. "France will pay great attention to that and will remain engaged for a lasting end to hostilities and a quick start of credible negotiations."

