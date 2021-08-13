Arnold Schwarzenegger slams 'schmucks' who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated

The 74-year-old actor has hit out at people "living in denial" who don't think they need to take precautions against coronavirus and urged them to listen to experts. Speaking to former National Security Council staff member Alexander Vindman and CNN’s Bianna Golodryga, he said: “A year and a half later, we are still in a mess and there are still people living in denial, there are still people that don’t believe in masks, there are still people out there who say, ‘Well, we don’t have to do social distancing,‘ and all this kind of stuff.

“And I just think that people ought to be reminded over and over that the experts are saying that we have to wear masks, especially when you go indoors, the experts are saying that you should still wash your hands regularly, you should still do social distancing, especially now with this new comeback of the virus, which is the fourth round now, that we have to really go and work together. “Look, I am an expert on how to build a bicep… there’s no one who knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years. And the same is also with the virus. There are people out there who are experts that studied this year after year after year… Dr. Fauci [has studied viruses] for his entire life, why would you not believe someone like that?” The former Governor of California insisted there is more at stake than people's freedom.

He fumed: "I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people. And the only way we prevent it is, we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. "Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do x, y and z,’ when you affect other people. That is when it gets serious... "You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe you can infect someone else, and you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die. So this is why I think we all have to work together on this.