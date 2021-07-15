As outbreak worsens, Thai temple inundated with coronavirus cremations

THAILAND - Dressed in a saffron robe, Thai monk Pongpetch Santijittho, climbs into a white protective suit and sprays disinfectant on a pair of rubber boots.

It is a ritual Pongpetch is going through daily at his temple in Pathum Thani on the outskirts of Bangkok, the epicentre of a wave of coronavirus infections that are killing dozens of people each day.

The temple used to hold cremations of about two or three people each month. Now, it is typically four or five each day, as Thailand's longest-running outbreak worsens.

"I haven't seen other monks in the temple for a while now because I've been busy cremating and collecting ashes from dusk until dawn," Pongpetch said.