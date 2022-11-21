At least 14 killed, 17 injured in 5.6 magnitude quake in Indonesia

In addition, hundreds of houses and buildings as well as a bridge were damaged in the quake, which was strongly felt in the country’s capital city, Jakarta. The death toll of the quake has reached 14, with 17 injured, head of the national agency for disaster management and mitigation, Major-General Suharyanto, told a press conference.

One of the hardest-hit areas is the district of Cianjur in the western province, according to the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency. The disaster caused massive damages to houses, buildings and infrastructure facilities, said Nena Fatimah, senior officer at the data and information unit of the district’s disaster management and mitigation agency. “The number of houses and buildings damaged are hundreds. One bridge collapsed,” she told Xinhua.

Assessment of the impact of the quake was still under way, she said. Rescuers have been deployed to the quake-affected area to search for quake victims, spokesperson of the provincial search and rescue office Joshua Banjarnahor told Xinhua. The quake struck at 1.21pm Jakarta time, with the epicentre 10km south-west of the district of Cianjur in West Java province, and at a depth of 10km, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

