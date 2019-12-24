Rescue workers carry the body of a passenger after a bus fell into a ravine at Liku Lemantang. Photo: Antara Foto via REUTERS.

Jakarta - At least 25 people died after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's Sumatra island, local media reported Tuesday. Initial reports said there were 24 victims, but rescuers later retrieved another body from the river where the bus ended up, news portal Okezone.com reported. At least 13 others escaped to safety.

The intercity bus was travelling from Bengkulu province to Palembang, the capital of neighbouring South Sumatra province.

Some 50 people were thought to be on board on the bus. It was turning on a steep bend in Perahu Dipo village of Pagaralam district when it plunged into the ravine and ended in a river.

A spokesman for Palembang search and rescue agency, Dayu Willy told Okezone.com that rescuers were still evacuating more passengers from the river.