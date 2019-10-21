Canberra - Australia's major newspapers have published blacked-out front pages on Monday as part of a unified campaign calling on the conservative government to better protect freedom of the press.
The front pages depicted a heavily redacted government document to show the level of censorship, alongside a media campaign asking to change laws that criminalize journalism and whistleblowing.
The Sydney Morning Herald called for "significant law reform to stop the suppression of information," while The Australian newspaper pointed to a "sustained attack on the rights of journalists."
Nineteen media organizations and journalist unions joined forces in the "Your Right to Know" campaign against the government's heavy-handedness in June after federal police raids at a public broadcaster's office and a reporter's house in search of leaked government documents.