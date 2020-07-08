Australian Olympic snowboarder drowned on Gold Coast - ABC

Melbourne - Australia's double world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin drowned while spear fishing off a Gold Coast beach on Wednesday, state media reported.

Pullin was in waters off Palm Beach in southern Queensland on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

"The 32-year-old Aussie snowboarder was found by a snorkeller on an artifical reef just before 11 a.m. Investigations into his death are continuing," the ABC said on its Twitter feed.

Brisbane-based newspaper the Courier-Mail said Pullin was thought to have "suffered a shallow water blackout" just after 10:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT).

"Lifeguards provided CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the man until the Queensland Ambulance Service arrived and took over,” a local government official said in a statement.