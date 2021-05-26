Baby killed in home by family’s Rottweilers

A 10-month-old baby has died after being attacked by the family’s two Rottweilers while the child’s father left them unattended for just a few minutes to move a sprinkler in the yard, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Willow Spring, North Carolina, US.

“The father had left the small child inside the residence unattended for only a couple of minutes, he heard a lot of commotion in the house, went back inside and found the baby unresponsive,” County Sheriff’s Office Captain Danny Johnson told WTVD News at the scene of the incident.

According to WECT News, Scott Winberry said he had stepped outside of his home and heard a commotion inside. He went back into the home and found the dogs attacking the baby.

WKRC News reported that emergency services were called and attempted CPR but the baby did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The broadcaster said the investigation determined the father, who is a law enforcement officer, had briefly left the baby in the home to move a sprinkler in the yard, and went back inside after hearing a commotion and learned that the baby had been attacked by the family's two Rottweilers.

The dogs were seized by animal control, and authorities said they were not aware of any prior issues with the dogs.

According to WECT News, this is the second fatal dog attack involving a child in the area in the last month.

On April 27, Jayden Henderson and her mother were attacked by two pit bulls at a neighbour’s home in Garner.

The dogs will be euthanised after the police denied the dogs’ owners’ request to have them returned, added the US broadcaster.

African News Agency (ANA)