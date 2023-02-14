Banksy's 'Valentine's Day mascara' mural highlights violence against women

Hannah McKay MARGATE, England - British street artist Banksy confirmed a new mural showing a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye apparently pushing a man into an abandoned chest freezer was his work early on Valentine's Day, just hours before the appliance was removed.

The artwork, which Banksy titled “Valentine's day mascara” on his website, appeared in the seaside town of Margate, in south-east England, on Sunday night. Its subject and timing appear to highlight violence against women. The artwork depicting violence against women, painted by street artist Banksy for Valentine’s Day, is seen on a wall in Margate, south-east England, on February 14, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. Picture: Valentine’s day mascara @banksy/ REUTERS Banksy offers few clues about his work, which usually appear in public locations overnight, beyond a confirmation on social media. Another artist Pete Brown was painting the scene nearby when the real freezer – which formed an integral part of the mural – was removed on Tuesday morning.

"A council truck turned up and they took away the freezer," he said. Brown, who was visiting Margate from Bath, said he had come to the resort town to paint the sea, but after coming across the mural, had spent his time painting a scene of a wall instead. An artwork depicting violence against women, painted by street artist Banksy for the occasion of Valentine’s Day, is seen on a wall in Margate, south-east England, on February 14, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. It show a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye, missing a tooth and apparently shutting a man in a freezer. Picture: Valentine’s day mascara @banksy/ REUTERS Local resident Lee Hilton said he loved art and was really happy it had appeared.

"I always thought maybe someone might put a mural on that wall, but I was never expecting a Banksy," he said. He had seen a van arrive on Sunday night and cover the area with a tarpaulin. When he woke up on Monday the mural was there. But he did not catch sight of the elusive artist and said, even if he had done so, he wouldn't have wanted to give his identity away.

