Beijing insists there are no plans to replace Carrie Lam









Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, centre, arrives at a chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. File picture: Vincent Yu/AP Beijing - China has refuted a report that the government is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, calling it "a political rumour with ulterior motives." The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources, that Chinese leadership wanted to appoint an "interim" chief executive for Hong Kong due to massive anti-government protests that have marred Lam's mandate. According to the paper, if President Xi Jinping approved the plan, the new leader would be appointed before China's annual parliamentary session in March. Possible candidates for the job included Norman Chan, former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Henry Tang, son of a textile tycoon who has served in previous administrations, according to the paper. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday the report was a "rumour with ulterior motives" and that Lam continued to have Beijing's support.

"The central government will firmly support Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the [Hong Kong] government in ruling according to the law and stopping the riots and restoring order as soon as possible," Hua said.

Hong Kong has been rocked since June by anti-government protests sparked by a proposed bill that would have allowed for criminal suspects' extradition to China.

Since then, protesters' demands have evolved to include requests for greater democracy, while clashes with police have intensified.

The Financial Times reported in July that Lam had offered to resign, but Beijing had refused.

Candidates for the Hong Kong chief executive position are pre-approved by the central government in Beijing.

dpa