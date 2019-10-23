Beijing - China has refuted a report that the government is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, calling it "a political rumour with ulterior motives."
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources, that Chinese leadership wanted to appoint an "interim" chief executive for Hong Kong due to massive anti-government protests that have marred Lam's mandate.
According to the paper, if President Xi Jinping approved the plan, the new leader would be appointed before China's annual parliamentary session in March.
Possible candidates for the job included Norman Chan, former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Henry Tang, son of a textile tycoon who has served in previous administrations, according to the paper.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday the report was a "rumour with ulterior motives" and that Lam continued to have Beijing's support.