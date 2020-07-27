Bengaluru installs mask, sanitiser and PPE vending machines for train commuters

The South Western Railway (SWR) zone's Bengaluru Division has installed vending masks, hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits machines for passengers to ward of coronavirus at a city station, an official said on Monday. "In its continued efforts to ensure Covid free safe journey for the passengers, the Bengaluru Division of SWR on Monday formally inaugurated two mask, sanitiser and other PPE kit vending machines at the KSR Bengaluru station," a railway zone official told IANS. One machine has been set up on platform number one and the second one at platform number eight, the second entry point of the station. In total, the division is setting up five such contactless vending machines in the tech city with two more popping up at Yeshwantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment stations. "Passengers can easily procure masks of different kinds, sanitisers of different quantities, gloves and other products from the machines at reasonable rates through contactless payment modes like Google Pay, Paytm and others," said the official.

The vending machines are part of a pilot project under the New Innovative Non-fare Idea Scheme (NINFRIS) of the Indian Railways.

The mass transporter has entered into a contract with the TC2 Lab India for setting up the vending machines and for their maintenance.

Similarly, the division has also planned for more Covid combatting initiatives such as baggage sanitisation, take-away bedrolls and spit container vending machines, among others.

Meanwhile, at the Mysuru station, the railway zone has repaired and reinstalled an old vintage clock on platform number one after undertaking great efforts.

"Mysuru station is one of the oldest stations in SWR and all efforts are being taken to maintain the heritage items of the station during redevelopment works," the official said.

IANS