Bernie Ecclestone to become a dad again at 89

Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for the fourth time.

The 89-year-old business magnate and his wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting their first child together, which will mark the fourth child for the Formula 1 boss who is already father to three daughters - Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31.

Bernie confirmed the news to Swiss newspaper Blick, where he also revealed he and Fabiana, 44, are expecting a baby boy, which will be Bernie’s first son. He said: "Yes, it is due in the summer. Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!”\





And Fabiana added: “Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy.





“Hopefully he will never express any interest in doing something in Formula 1!”





Bernie and Fabiana’s son is due in July, and will arrive just weeks short of the businessman’s 90th birthday.





The couple - who married in 2012 - also said they are currently in isolation at their home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





Bernie is making sure to stay inside as much as possible, as his age puts him at higher risk of developing complications from the respiratory illness.





The billionaire is remaining positive throughout the pandemic though, as he says keeping a sense of humour in trying times is important.





He said: “Otherwise you’ll break yourself. I just want everything to be good with Fabiana even if the isolation goes on longer. Fortunately the farm never runs out of work. Fabiana also looks after her own coffee plantation.”





The impending arrival means Bernie is just a few years shy of the record for being the world’s oldest father, which is reportedly held by Indian former wrestler and farmer Ramjit Raghav who fathered a child at the age of 96.



