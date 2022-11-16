Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Biden: Donald Trump has failed America

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday said Donald Trump has failed Americans, reacting to the former US president’s announcement on Wednesday that he intends on running for office in 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar.

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday said Donald Trump has failed Americans, reacting to the former US president’s announcement on Wednesday that he intends on running for office in 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar.

Published 47m ago

Share

"Donald Trump failed America," United States president Joe Biden said in a tweet from Indonesia, where he is attending the G20 Summit.

Story continues below Advertisement

Biden alleged that during Trump's rule there were "tax cuts for the rich and corporators," "record-breaking unemployment", "worst job report on record".

According to the US President, Trump is the only President to leave office with fewer jobs than when he took office.

He said the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which was an "attack" on the healthcare sector, leaving 23 million Americans without coverage.

More on this

Biden further claimed that Trump "coddled" extremists and attacked women's rights in the case of the "abortion" rule. Trump wanted "punishment" for abortion.

The US President accused the Republican leader of "inciting" violence, reminding people of the January 6 Capitol attack.

The announcement comes after the mid-term elections held in the US.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trump, in recent months, has been hinting that he would run in the presidential elections.

Other world leaders also reacted to the announcement made by Trump.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said he was not impressed by former US President Donald Trump's bid to regain the presidency in 2024.

Story continues below Advertisement

Donald Trump lost to US President Joe Biden in the presidential elections held in 2020.

He and his supporters have not acknowledged the results and are accused of voter fraud.

Related Topics:

electionUnited StatesDonald TrumpJoe Biden

Share