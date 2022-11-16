Biden: Donald Trump has failed America

"Donald Trump failed America," United States president Joe Biden said in a tweet from Indonesia, where he is attending the G20 Summit.

Story continues below Advertisement

Biden alleged that during Trump's rule there were "tax cuts for the rich and corporators," "record-breaking unemployment", "worst job report on record". Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022 According to the US President, Trump is the only President to leave office with fewer jobs than when he took office. He said the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which was an "attack" on the healthcare sector, leaving 23 million Americans without coverage.

Biden further claimed that Trump "coddled" extremists and attacked women's rights in the case of the "abortion" rule. Trump wanted "punishment" for abortion. The US President accused the Republican leader of "inciting" violence, reminding people of the January 6 Capitol attack. The announcement comes after the mid-term elections held in the US.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trump, in recent months, has been hinting that he would run in the presidential elections. Other world leaders also reacted to the announcement made by Trump. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said he was not impressed by former US President Donald Trump's bid to regain the presidency in 2024.

Story continues below Advertisement