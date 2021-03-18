Biden has no regrets about calling Putin a 'killer'

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden has no qualms about calling Russian leader, Vladimir Putin a "killer". According to White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, Biden had no regrets in response to questions whether the president was concerned that his comments escalated an already strained relationship. Earlier, IOL reported that in an ABC News interview broadcast this week, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer. He also described Putin as having no soul, and promised he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies. Following the interview, Russia announced that it was recalling its ambassador to the US for urgent consultations over the future of US, Russia ties.

Meanwhile, Putin scoffed at Biden's remarks.

On Thursday said, he said "it takes one to know one".

"We always see in another person our own qualities and think that he is the same as us," he added.

Biden's comments were condemned by Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of parliament's upper house.

Calling the remarks "unacceptable", he said they would inevitably inflame already bad ties and any ended any hope in Moscow of a change of US policy under the new administration.

He added that Moscow's recall of its ambassador was the only reasonable step to take in the circumstances.

Russia's ties with the West, already languishing at post-Cold War lows since 2014, have come under new pressure over Russia's jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny whose freedom the West has demanded.

REUTERS