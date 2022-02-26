Biden Tasks US State Dept. to Allocate US$600Mln, Including US$350Mln for Defence, to Ukraine

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden has tasked the Department of State to allocate US$600 million to Ukraine, including US$350 million for defence purposes, the White House said.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the following authorities, subject to fulfilling the requirements of section 614(a)(3) and section 652 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), in order to provide immediate military assistance to Ukraine: (1) the authority under section 614(a)(1) of the FAA to determine whether it is important to the security interests of the United States to furnish up to US$250 million in assistance without regard to any provision of law within the purview of section 614(a)(1) of the FAA;" the White House said in a statement.