Bill and Hillary Clinton cast votes for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in 2020 US election

Washington DC - Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and her husband Bill Clinton, the former US President, casted their ballot on election day on Tuesday.

"Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven't done so already, vote today," the former president wrote on Twitter.

Hillary too shared the news on the microblogging site but did not specify who she voted for. "Just voted. Felt good," the former Democratic candidate tweeted.

Hillary had won the popular vote in the 2016 elections against Donald Trump, however, that was not enough to win in the Electoral College.

Throughout the presidential elections, Hillary has slammed Trump and said that the 2020 presidential polls are the "most pivotal of our lifetimes".