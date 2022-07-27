Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Blinken meets with murdered Al Jazeera journalist's family in Washington

This handout file picture obtained from a former colleague of Al-Jazeera's late veteran TV journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh (Akleh), shows her reporting from Jerusalem on June 12, 2021. (Photo by HANDOUT / AFP)

Published 59m ago

Washington - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with the family of deceased Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Washington on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“I can confirm that Secretary Blinken is meeting today with the family of Shireen Abu Akleh. As you know, the Secretary has spoken to her family on a number of occasions now, and during the most recent call, he invited her family to meet with him here at the State Department in Washington,” Price told a press briefing.

Blinken will update Shireen’s family members on US contacts with Israelis and Palestinians regarding the ongoing investigation, Price noted.

Price underscored that the United States wants to see a thorough, credible and transparent investigation into Shireen’s death.

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by an Israeli-fired bullet to the head on May 11 while on assignment in the occupied Palestinian city of Jenin.

In July, Shireen’s family sent a letter to Biden, demanding that he meet with them during his regional tour of the Middle East and help ensure that justice is served in the investigation of her killing. However, no such meeting was reported during his trip.

Sputnik

