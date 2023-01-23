Body inside vehicle linked to California Lunar New Year mass shooting

Earlier on Sunday, US media reported that two vehicles of the US special services had surrounded a white van, which possibly contained the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting that left 10 people killed and 10 others injured .

According to ABC, a body could be seen in the driver’s seat of the van involved in the police stand-off that lasted for more than two hours on Sunday.

According to US media reports, the man involved in the stand-off might have shot himself.

The stand-off occurred at the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda in the city of Torrance, California. The white van is reportedly linked to a separate incident in the neighbouring city of Alhambra, where a gunman, presumably the same suspect, was disarmed by bystanders at a ballroom and then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to ABC.