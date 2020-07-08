Boeing reaches settlement with families of Lion Air 737 MAX crash victims

New York - US aviation giant Boeing has agreed on compensation with most of the relatives of the victims of the Lion Air crash involving a 737 Max jet in Indonesia in 2018.

Settlements have now been reached in more than 90 per cent of the deaths, the company said Tuesday in a status report on a class action suit being heard by a federal court in Chicago.

In total, complaints in connection with 171 of the 189 people who died in the October 2018 crash have been completely or partially settled.

Boeing did not disclose the amount of the compensation or other details. When asked, a spokesman only said that the firm was happy with the progress and believed that they would compensate the families fairly.

On October 29, 2018 Lion Air was operating a flight from Jakarta when the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plummeted into the sea minutes after take-off, killing all 189 people on board.